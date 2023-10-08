Dufil invests in education with N5m grant to students in Lagos

Dufil Prima Foods Ltd, makers of Indomie Noodles, has given N5 million worth of educational grants to 50 selected indigent students in Lagos primary and secondary schools in line with its commitment to empowering the Nigerian child through education.

The education grant aims to empower underprivileged students by alleviating the financial burdens that often hinder their pursuit of quality education.

Each beneficiary received a grant of N100,000 to enable their parents to pay for their tuition fees and buy some other school supplies such as textbooks, exercise books and other essential school supplies.

Speaking at the cheque presentation ceremony held at Yaba LCDA Secretariat, Temitope Ashiwaju, Group Corporate Communications and Event Manager of Dufil Prima Foods Plc, said the company is committed to education and community development.

“By providing financial assistance to these students, we hope to give them opportunities that will pave the way for a brighter future. This will impact the society positively,” he said.

He urged the beneficiaries to take advantage of the opportunity to become good ambassadors of Nigeria both academically and morally.

“Dufil Prima is passionate about education, and we will continue to support education in Nigeria through the Education Support Grant and other social investment initiatives,” he said.

Ashiwaju added that Indomie would stop at nothing to ensure every child is supported to become the best they can be.

Kayode Omiyale, executive chairman of Yaba Local Council Development Area, commended Dufil for providing the students with the resources they need to excel in their studies.

“We hope that this grant will inspire them to reach their full potential. The award is commendable as it complements the government’s efforts in the educational sector. It is a call for more responsibilities and a way of encouraging us to do more,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the parents, Oba Owolabi Adeniyi, Oba of Igbobi-Sabe, represented by Haruna Alli-Dawodu, Baale of Abule Ijesha, commended Dufil for believing that every child, regardless of their background, deserves the opportunity to receive quality education and build a better future for themselves and their communities.

He enjoined parents of the beneficiaries to ensure that the funds disbursed to their children are well used.

He further advised the pupils not to relent in their academic efforts in order to continue being the best.

The beneficiaries were selected through a rigorous and transparent process based on their academic standing in the last session.