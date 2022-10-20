Dufil Prima Foods lifts education with training of 2,000 teachers

Dufil Prima Foods Plc, makers of Indomie Instant Noodles, has trained more than 2,000 teachers in public and private schools in Lagos in line with its commitment to the growth of education and child academic empowerment.

The training, held in form of a value-addition seminar, created an opportunity for teachers to learn new and modern teaching techniques that will benefit their students.

Speaking on the rationale behind the 2022 edition of the annual seminar, Tope Ashiwaju, group corporate communications & events manager, Dufil Prima Foods Plc, said most of the company’s activities were centered on children and partners such as teachers.

He said teachers are crucial to the growth of a nation, especially at the primary and secondary levels.

“Indomie identifies with teachers as the core influencers of children. We believe that by empowering teachers with effective interpersonal skills, we are indirectly touching the lives of the younger generation who are vital to the future of Nigeria,” Ashiwaju said.

“As part of the company’s CSR initiative in the area of educational support and development, Dufil Prima Foods believes that one of the ways to show its appreciation to teachers for all their support over the years is by constantly organising seminars and workshops for innovation and re-orientation,” he added.

Sunday Adeyemo, head of the Department of Science Education, University of Lagos, a facilitator, said teachers need to always take time to relax and explore avenues for capacity building.

According to him, capacity building will increase their knowledge and self-confidence, and ultimately improve both student and teacher productivity.

Commending Dufil Prima Foods for its consistent commitment to lifting the education system in Nigeria, Adeyemo implored the government and other companies to emulate Dufil Prima to improve the values of our teachers.

This, he said, will elevate teaching skills through advanced techniques that will benefit the children.

Faith Joshua, the national coordinator of Indomie Fan Club, said education is the most powerful weapon in effecting positive change in the world and will remain the bedrock of human capital development across nations.

“This can only be achieved with the support of teachers. Dufil Prima Foods Plc will continue to harness our children’s enormous potential,” she said.