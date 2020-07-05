Do not hide criminals in your communities, Buratai tells Nigerians

Tukur Buratai, the Chief of Army Staff, gave the advice at the weekend while distributing palliative items to the vulnerable in Aponmu community of Akure South Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Buratai, who was represented by the Commander, 32 Artillery Brigade, Owena Cantonment, Brig-Gen. Zakari Abubakar, observed that kidnappers, armed robbers among other criminals did not live in isolation and therefore could easily be fished out with the support of residents.

According to him, Army embarked on the provision of palliative items in order to cushion the effects of COVID-19 on the people of the community.

Recall that Nigerian Army on Thursday had set up an isolation centre at 32 Artillery Brigade, Owena Cantonment, Akure, in fighting against the spread of coronavirus disease.

He said, “the aim is also to touch the community, we are all aware of COVID 19 pandemic which are touching every part of the World and nowhere is left on touch.

“This pandemic has come with economic hardship, however, the COAS in his good leadership and vision decided to send the palliative from Abuja to the good people of Aponmu community.

“This is done so that all the community will know that as Nigerian, everybody as equal opportunity no matter where you are located.

“Of course, what the Chief of Army Staff is giving to you today is not expecting vote from you because is not a politician. However in return, he want you to be a good citizen of Nigeria by maintain peace and order.

“We want the community to leave in peace, law abiding and providing all necessary information and intelligent for the military, police and other security agencies to tackle criminals especially armed robbery incident that is very common within the state.”

The Chief of Army Staff, therefore, urged them to abide by all guidelines put in place to curtail the spread of this deadly virus.

The Olu of Aponmu, Adeyemi Obajulaye, who spoke on behalf of the community, thanked the Nigerian Army for the palliative with promises to embrace COVID-19 protocols and the security surveillance to prevent crimes.

Items distributed include, Rice, Semo, Milk, Tomatoes paste, Sugar, Vegetable oil, Nose mask and many drugs for malaria and other common ailment in the communities.