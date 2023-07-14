Digitalisation, manufacturing to take centre stage at 7th Africa Singapore Business Forum

Driving Africa’s growth through digitalization, manufacturing and sustainability will take the centre stage at the 7th Africa Singapore Business Forum (ASBF) orgainsed by Enterprise Singapore, the Singaporean agency championing enterprise development.

This year’s editionthemed ‘Driving Africa’s Growth through Digitalisation, Manufacturing and Sustainability’ is schedule to be held between the 29th to the 31st of August in Singapore.

According to the organisers, the theme is in line with the opportunities arising from Africa’s digital boom, sustainability development, and the boost in manufacturing brought about by the African Continental Free Trade Area agreement.

“Africa is a market that no company can or should ignore. The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) has created the largest free trade area in the world with a combined GDP value of USD$3 trillion,” said Rahul Ghosh, director for Middle East and Africa, Enterprise Singapore.

“Singapore companies are drawn by its potential and are eager to explore new opportunities for collaboration in areas such as manufacturing and digital solutions.

“Singapore companies can also share knowledge and innovative solutions with Africa, contributing to the continent’s development and creating mutually beneficial partnerships.

“We also welcome African companies to leverage our established business ecosystem and connectivity to set up their regional base in Singapore and expand into Asia,” Ghosh added.

Participants can expect to hear from over 20 speakers at the forum to address a range of topics including Africa’s economic landscape and insights into Singapore’s competitive advantages as a gateway to Asia.

There will also be discussions on opportunities for strategic collaboration between both regions.

Trade between the African continent and Singapore reached US$14.38 billion in 2022, growing at a compound average growth rate of 14.7 percent between 2018 and 2022, while Singapore’s foreign direct investments into the continent reached an estimated US$21 billion at the end of 2020.

First held in 2010, the ASBF is a biennial platform, organised by EnterpriseSG, for African and Singapore companies and government representatives to network and explore growth opportunities.

ASBF 2023 will mark a return to an in-person format after being held virtually in 2021 due to the pandemic.

This year’s event will feature insights from Wamkele Mene, secretary general of the AfCFTA Secretariat, as well as African business leaders such as Samaila Zubairu, president/CEO of Africa Finance Corporation, James Mwangi, group managing director/CEO of Equity Group Holdings, Iyinoluwa Aboyeji, founder of Future Africa, Kuseni Dlamini, chairman, Massmart & Aspen Pharmacare, Karim S. Anjarwalla, senior partner, ALN Kenya, and Sophia Alj, co-founder, Chari).

Gan Kim Yong, minister for Trade and Industry of Singapore, and Alvin Tan, minister of State for Trade and Industry and Community, Culture and Youth of Singapore, will also be speaking at the forum, along with other speakers and panelists.

Participants will hear from expert panels on consumer trade and manufacturing, digitalisation and tech, as well as the green economy. They will also get to network with potential partners through business matching sessions.