Departed Abia first ladies mentored me in humility, honour, says Ikpeazu’s wife

Nkechi Ikpeazu has said that she is one of many First Ladies or wives of governors and Heads of State who have, over the past five decades, received mentorship from the two women, wives of First Nigerian Military Head of State, Victoria Aguiyi Ironsi and the wife of the Premier of Old Eastern Region, Adanma Okpara.

She noted that she was happy that as First Lady of Abia State, she enjoyed the privilege of learning a lot about honour, humility, and self-respect from the lifestyles and stewardship of Victoria Aguiyi Ironsi and Adanma Okpara.

The wife of the Governor of Abia State described the deaths of the wives of the First Nigerian Military Head of State and that of the Premier of Old Eastern Region as a huge double loss to the women of Abia State, and the country in general.

Read also: Abia at 30: Ikpeazu changing the narratives of state’s economy

In a press statement made available to BusinessDay Sunday in Umuahia and signed by her Chief Press Secretary, Chika Ojiegbe, Ikpeazu said the two departed Amazons represented an era of self-sacrifice in public service as they were always held up as beacons to women in leadership.

She described their lives as momentous, adding that though they would be sorely missed, they had left legacies worth studying, emulating and replicating.

While thanking God Almighty for granting them long lives, Ikpeazu condoled with the Aguiyi Ironsi and the Okpara families, urging them to take solace in the beautiful memories and legacies which their matriarchs had left in the sands of time.