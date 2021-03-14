Delta governor calls for sustainable development of youths

Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has called for impactful reforms to make youths in Nigeria resourceful and competitive globally.

Okowa made the call on Sunday at the Christ Flock World Convention 2021 of Flock of Christ Mission, Enerhen, Uvwie Local Government Area of the state.

The governor, who inaugurated the Flock of Christ “Youth Dream Centre”, called on youths to make use of the centre to better their lives and contribute meaningfully to societal growth.

He said that youths represent the future of the country and called for sustainable efforts to mould them to become better leaders of tomorrow.

Drawing inference from the Bible, he urged Christians to preach the word of God to transform individuals to the way of God.

Okowa commended church leaders for helping him in charting a path of greatness for people of the state.

“I thank God for the vision of our Presiding Bishop, for the idea of building a youth centre for our youths.

“More than ever, it is time for us to truly communicate with our youths, not only the youths of this church but the youths of this state, Nigeria and beyond because the temptations of these end-times are numerous.

“Communication will help us to grow a better future because there is always a tendency for youths to be misled into unprofitable ventures and if we allow them to continue in that stead, we will be destroying the future of our country.

“When individuals are transformed, families are transformed and when families are transformed, the communities are transformed and when communities are transformed the state is transformed and when the states are transformed the country is transformed,” he said.

He called on men of God to always have the courage to speak the truth to government and those in authority when the need arose.

“In everything we do, we must realise that we must give account in heaven and I pray that our church leaders will contine to communicate that to us as leaders in authority to remember that there is a God to be accounted to.

“It is my hope and prayer that God will continue to impact on all of us so that in the last days we have good stories to tell.”

The governor thanked the people of Warri and Uvwie for their patience with government, adding that a solution was in sight to the drainage and road challenges in the area.

He said the storm drainage projects in Asaba had been a success story, assuring that the people of Warri and Uvwie would soon heave a sigh of relief from flooding challenges.

“Today we have seen major drainage projects all over Warri and Effurun and we thank God that based on the studies done and from the advice given to us, a permanent solution is coming to the flooding in Warri and Effurun.

“It is my prayer that we will be able to complete the drainage projects so that we can begin to work on the roads to ensure sustainability,” he stated.

Earlier, the Bishop of the Church, Simeon Okah, in a message titled “The God that made these days to be your days of blessing” said it was God’s intention from beginning that man should live a life of blessings.

He stated that Christians were in a time of God’s visitation and time of God’s blessings, adding that God made everything beautiful at the right time.

Okah said that Nigeria was God’s project and urged Christians to put their trust in God as their pains and sufferings were temporal.

“In all my years of ministering, I have never seen anywhere in the Bible where it was written that those who obey God will suffer.

“Jesus Christ suffered for us after he had left heaven to die for our sins to give us a life of abundance,” he stated.

The cleric prayed for Okowa that God would give him the grace to finish his tenure with great achievements in the state, saying that the governor was God’s gift to the state.