Deeper Life marks 50th anniversary August 13

The Deeper Christian Life Ministry (Deeper Life) is set to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the church with an extraordinary service on Sunday, August 13, 2023.

Among other activities scheduled for the event, the church will be holding a leadership strategy congress at its conference centre- Deeper Life International Conference Centre (DLICC), on Kilometre 42, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway from Monday, August 7 to Saturday August 12.

With the title, ‘Milestones and Memorials for Future Generations’, the special service promises a deep reflection of the goodness of God in the life of the Church since inception and the exploits the Church has made these years.

It was also gathered that pastors within the ministry across the globe have been invited for strategy congress, just as the church will officially launch a study bible, and 50 years of pulpit ministration of the General Superintendent, Pastor William Folorunsho Kumuyi, among other 50th anniversary activities.

Established in August of 1973, the church has celebrated August as a special month since its founding. Furthermore, the church service for Sunday 7 August will be streamed live by 7:45am from its Headquarters at Gbagada, Lagos, Nigeria.

A statement signed by the Church Secretary, S.M. Afuwape, indicated that another major highlight of the 50th anniversary will be a luncheon with Kumuyi, founder and general superintendent of Deeper Christian Life Ministry and his wife, Esther.

Other invitees to the luncheon, which takes place at the Multipurpose Hall of the church, are national and state overseers and their spouses, Lagos State representatives of the church and other special invitees.

The August 13 service will be streamed live to all the church’s branches worldwide. This translates to its 500 branches in Lagos alone, about one million members in Nigeria in about 5,000 branches as well as about three thousand branches in 60 countries of the world.