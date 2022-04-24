Death of Alaafin: Colossal loss to traditional institution

Mai-Martaba Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari CFR, the Emir of Ilorin and Chairman Kwara State Council of Chiefs, has described the demise of the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III as a colossal loss to traditional institution in the nation.

Alhaji Sulu-Gambari noted that the 52 years reign of Oba Adeyemi III witnessed tremendous display royalty, excellence, peaceful and harmony among inhabitants of the ancient Town of Oyo and Oyo State in general.

The Emir in a condolence message issued on Saturday by his spokesman, Abdulazeez Arowona, noted that late Oba Adeyemi III used his long reign and old age to foster unity among the Yoruba race.

Read also: KwaraLEARN program commended by Emir of Ilorin

“Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi’s death marks the end of another era, the world will surely miss the exit of a bridge-builder”, he said.

He, however, commiserated with the immediate and extended families of the late paramount ruler, the Oyo-In-Council, government and good people of Oyo State over the exit of a titan.

The Emir prayed to God to comfort his loved ones and give the entire people of Oyo the fortitude to bear the great loss.