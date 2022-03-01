KwaraLEARN program commended by Emir of Ilorin

The KwaraLearn (Leading Education Achievement and Reform Now) program, which entails digitizing teaching and learning to improve learning outcomes in public schools, has received commendations from Ibrahim Zulu-Gambari, the Emir of Ilorin.

The 3-year program, established by AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, Kwara State Governor, which will run between 2022-2025 will cover all the primary schools in the 16 Local Government Areas in Kwara State with a target of 400,000 pupils.

The Emir made the remark during a visit to the Emir’s palace by KwaraLEARN stakeholders led by Hajia Sa’adatu Modibbo Kawu, the Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development.

“Let me use this medium to commend the good initiative of His Excellency, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on educational development in the state,” he stated.

The state’s digitalization, according to the highly esteemed monarch, will go a long way toward improving the quality and standard of education in the state, as well as allowing students to compete with their peers throughout the world.

He added in his statement that Education is the best legacy a country can give to its future leaders to be useful for themselves and society.

Read also: Experts blame teaching quality, funding for decline in education sector

Hajia Sa’adatu Modibbo Kawu, the Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, had previously praised the Emir of Ilorin for his unwavering support for the current administration.

Hajia Modibbo reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to delivering solid and high-quality education to ensure that our future leaders have a chance in life and are valuable to themselves and society.

The KwaraLEARN program has a vision to transform all Government Primary Schools across the state through Innovative Technology, Data-Driven Platforms, High-Quality Learning Materials, effective Training, and Coaching for Teachers and School Leaders.

Some education stakeholders in the Ilorin West and Ilorin East Local Government Areas were contacted to inform them of the need of supporting the current administration’s admirable effort to take the education sector to new heights. Other stakeholder meetings were held at Queen Elizabeth Secondary School and Government Secondary School, both in the Ilorin metropolis.