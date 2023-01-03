Dangote Group offers scholarship to 460 students

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Dangote Fertiliser Limited have awarded scholarships to 460 students of secondary schools and tertiary institutions from the host communities in Ibeju- Lekki in Lagos State.

The company said the scholarship which is part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) programmes and a way of giving back to society has become an annual event meant to contribute to the educational development of the people and position them rightly in the scheme of things in the state and Nigeria in general.

Devakumar Edwin, the group executive director of strategy, capital projects and portfolio development at Dangote Group, presented the scholarships to beneficiaries recently at an event attended by traditional rulers and government officials in Lagos State.

Edwin said the company believes that education is the passport to the future and an investment in knowledge that will yield the greatest dividends for mankind.

He said the company had over the years supported the Nigerian educational sector by instituting scholarship award programmes.

“This is part of the company’s education intervention initiative for indigenous students of host communities impacted by its businesses.

“In 2019, we executed a pilot of the scholarship programme where 51 secondary school students from our 15 host communities here in Ibeju Lekki were awarded.

“However, we could not hold the second edition in the year 2020 due to the incidence of COVID -19 and its associated effects not only on businesses but on every household.

“In 2021, 118 secondary school students and 19 tertiary institution students from our host communities were awarded the scholarships and after a rigorous screening process this year, 443 secondary school students and 17 tertiary institution students have qualified for the scholarship award,” he said.