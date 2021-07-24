Cyber risks: Identity protection gets a boost with launch of YouID App

The burden and risks associated with moving around with important documents such as government-issued identifications like the international passport, national identity cards, driver’s licenses, and vehicle documents are a big concern for many.

This is further worsened when people had to lose vital documents and getting locked out of accounts owing to the loss of usernames and passwords, and having unauthorized access to their accounts by cyber criminals and hackers.

These and more are what YouID, a new APP launched by Youverify, a technology company focused on identity and access management with biometric identity verification and other digital identity solutions to build an Africa where every African, and African business can build economic relationships and trust without worrying about fraud or compliance difficulties.

YouID is a secure digital ID wallet that lets individuals safely store personal details in an encrypted format and use it to access online services securely without having to fill a KYC form, says Gbenga Odegbami, CEO Youverify.com.

Speaking at the launch in Lagos, Odegbami stated that YouID was birthed from the understanding he and his team have of how important it is for personal information to be protected and YouID provides that extra layer of security, ease and comfort everyone needs to make life a little easier, and that as a lifestyle App, YouID is built for daily use by those who wish to live smart.

According to him, the YouID App is available for free on the Google and Apple Stores for users to download and begin their journey to a smarter and more secure lifestyle.

Apart from providing a secure digital wallet for the storage of personal information, YouID instantly notifies users when any of their passwords have been breached or their credentials have been leaked by a third-party data breach. YouID continuously collates and reports data breaches and leakages globally thereby keeping users informed and their credentials secure at all times.

Designed with individuals as well as businesses in mind, YouID is equipped to help businesses gather their customers’ KYC information easily, track and verify physical addresses. With the click of a button, businesses can collect and review the data of their customers and prospects without subjecting them to the dreary task of filling out forms, thereby simplifying on-boarding processes and giving them the assurance they need to transact with individuals or other businesses. YouID also gives users access to a robust marketplace where they can secure the best deals from verified and trusted merchants and at the same time provides businesses the visibility and appeal they require to attract more patronage.

The internet and communication technologies have revolutionized the way individuals communicate and transact with one another. This change is not peculiar to individuals alone as businesses – micro, small, medium, and large have embraced and adopted some level of technology or the other to enable them operate in simpler, more intuitive, and efficient ways.

These technological changes, incremental in nature, have over the course of time gained acceptance and become prevalent, connecting individuals and institutions across different time zones and continents, and at the same time creating a new digitally enabled culture and economy.