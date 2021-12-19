Customs intercepts container load of guns at Tin-Can Port

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Tin-Can Island Command said it has intercepted a one by 40-foot container loaded with cartons of guns.

The content of the container with the number TRHU8058369 was said to have been declared as plasma television, but on examination, Customs discovered it was loaded with guns.

Uche Ejesieme, Public Relations Officer of the Tin-Can Customs Command, who confirmed the report, said the container of guns was discovered during a routine examination at terminal B2 of the TICT terminal.

“The officers intercepted a container loaded with weapons, but we have only written to the terminal to evacuate the container immediately to the Enforcement Unit of Customs for 100 percent examination so that we can actually ascertain the quantity and other relevant information,” Ejesieme said.

Read Also:Apapa Customs Command generates N89bn in November

He said that the information available is still very sketchy and that no arrest has been made.

According to him, the command is yet to brief Hameed Ali, the comptroller-general of Customs, and the Zonal Office in Lagos about the development.

He said more information would be made available after the top echelon of the service has been informed. He also assured that Customs management would trace the matter to its very roots and apprehend those in connection with the import.

“Most times, the suspect we see is those freight forwarders and agents coming for examination, but we are more interested in getting to the importer and everyone involved in that criminal importation to nip it in the bud,” he said.