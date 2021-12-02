Apapa Customs Command generates N89bn in November

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Apapa Area Command, on Wednesday disclosed that the command had collected a record-breaking total of N89,097,888,609.00 as revenue for November.

The Customs Area Controller (CAC) of the command, Comptroller Malanta Yusuf, made this known in a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Customs, Abubakar Usman, in Lagos.

According to Yusuf, the amount generated is the highest monthly collection by any command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS).

“This feat is coming after the command generated N86 billion in the month of October following improved inter-agency synergies, enhanced trade facilitation, speedy dispute resolution and prevention of revenue loss,” he said.

Yusuf, who described the N89b collection as the beginning of improved outputs for the command, also said the tempo for rising revenue profile would be sustained.

He thanked the Comptroller General of Customs, Hameed Ali for his support, direction in the deployment of artificial intelligence tools and improved logistics which had cumulatively added to the command’s productivity level.

“This N89,097,888,609 collection is an improvement but we are aiming higher than this.

“Our first step is to improve on our stakeholders compliance level, which in my assessment is commendable.

“Second is to strengthen the inter agency synergies between customs in Apapa and other agencies of government, this is also a huge success.

” We are gradually making Apapa Port a no go area for perpetrators of illegalities because all recent attempts at smuggling prohibited items through the port were uncovered,” he said.

Yusuf noted that while they are facilitating trade, collecting revenue and promoting ease of doing business, their attention would also be focused on issues of national security too.

He added that this would continually be evident in their mode of cargo examination and intelligence sharing with sister agencies

“By the time we commence the use of scanners and other tools of artificial intelligence, trade facilitation will be at a higher speed and as the flagship command, this will reflect very positively on our revenue,” he said.