Customs impounds contraband worth over N300m in Owerri

The Federal Operations Unit Zone ‘C’ (FOU) of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) said it has impounded smuggled goods worth N318, 154,742 between October 14, 2021, and November 13, 2021.

The impounded smuggled goods include one armoured Lexus LX570 SUV imported without the end-user certificate.

Ali Ibrahim, controller of the unit, who showcased the items to newsmen in Owerri recently, listed other seized items to include eight other vehicles worth N158, 734,742, and 294 bags of foreign parboiled rice worth N11, 760,000 that were concealed in another import.

He said the unit also seized items such as 304 pieces of used tyres worth N4, 560,000, 657; jumbo bales of used clothing worth N131, 400,000, and 32,500 liters of Automotive Gas Oil popularly known as Diesel concealed in 650 jumbo sacks worth N11, 700,000.

Ibrahim said the seized goods were intercepted along different routes which include the Umuikaa/Aba, Okada/Benin, Benin/Auchi, and Enugu/Ubollo roads with seven suspects arrested.

He thanked the Hameed Ali-led management of Customs for the logistics support to the Zone, and pledged to justify the confidence reposed on him.

He however urged Nigerians to support the Service in its advocacy against smuggling while warning smugglers to stay off the South-East and South-South geo-political zones, his areas of jurisdiction.

He also lauded the officers of the zone for their gallantry in the face of challenging assignments and restated his unwavering commitment to their welfare.

“We pledge to continue justifying the incentives and logistics support received which include a recent 10 Toyota Hilux vehicles already being used for patrol and surveillance activities. We also warn economic saboteurs who will want to use this festive season for nefarious activities to desist from such business,” he warned.