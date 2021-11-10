Cross River States selection committee members lament ordeal over non payment of entitlements

Exactly one year and four months after receiving their appointment letters from the Minister of Labour and Productivity, members of the Cross River State Selection Committee of the Special Public Works Programme (SPW) of the Federal Government has expressed disappointment over the non payment of their entitlement months after the beneficiaries have been paid.

In the month of July 2020, Festus Keyamo, Minister of State Labour and Productivity had in a letter ML.HMOS/IMSC/076/01/69 conveyed to the Cross River State twenty members Committee directed the committee members to commence work immediately.

According to Keyamo ” I write to congratulates on your appointment to serve on the State Selection Committee of government extended Special Public Works Programme of Federal Government”

“Please note that you are required to proceed with the work immediately without delay said Keyamo”

These developments caused the State Selection Committee members to seek for fund’s elsewhere for the printing of the forms to be distributed to the participants across the 18 local government Area of Cross River State one thousand per local government.

Read also: My election victory for Anambra people – Soludo

Some of the Selection Committee members went the extra mile to borrow money ranging from one hundred thousand and two hundred thousand naira respectively thinking that they will be paid.

Narrating their ordeal some of the Committee members who do not want their names mentioned told National Accord that after assurances by the Minister last year nothing has happened even when the beneficiaries have been paid.

It would be recalled that the National Assembly has approved the sum of N52 billion for the SPW project that later resulted in fight of ego between the Minister and the sacked Director general of the National Director of Employment (NDE)