What we’re doing to boost water transportation in Lagos – Official

With 13 additional jetties and channelisation of waterways being undertaken, Lagos is giving a boost to water transportation, opening up riverine communities, and reducing road congestions, all at the same time, Yacoob Alebiosu, commissioner for waterfront development, says.

Alebiosu spoke at a ministerial briefing to mark the first year of the second tenure of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, saying priority is now being given to the water transport sector in line with the THEME Agenda of the current administration of which transportation is one of the key pillars.

“To complement the existing jetties and create more avenues for water transportation, construction works are ongoing on 13 new jetties, with some at advanced stages of completion. This is in addition to the seven jetties and terminals commissioned and handed over to LASWA for management last year.

“At completion, these jetties are expected to promote safe and easy water transportation, reduce travel time and travel distance of communities, reduce pressure on roads as well as enhance commerce and tourism. They will also improve cooperation and interactions among the riverine communities, open up reclamation opportunities for the creation of waterfront schemes and improve connectivity in the coastal areas,” the commissioner said.

He said there were several communities in the state where water is the only means of transportation.

The commissioner believed that encouraging more people to utilise the waterways would also help in reducing incessant traffic gridlock on Lagos roads, and create an efficient intermodal transportation system.

“To enhance water transportation and complement the existing ferry routes, the Ministry during the period under review embarked on the channelization of 6.8km Ikorodu route to Mende.

“The channel was identified by Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) in conjunction with the Lagos State Ferry Service (LAGFERRY) during the period under review. The project which was awarded in December 2023 is ongoing and will serve more communities from Ikorodu area to Mende when completed,” he said.

He said the ministry is currently receiving several applications from investors to partner with the state to provide more lands for investment, adding that the ministry is also processing the applications of Gold Island, King’s Kid Island, Seagulf Island, Marlot Eagle Island for Governor’s approval.

‘’Illegal reclamation works/shoreline extensions, unsafe and non-conforming developments were sanctioned during the period under review while ‘Stop Work Orders’ were issued with six arrests made and the perpetrators handed over for prosecution according to extant law,’’ the commissioner added.