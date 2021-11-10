My election victory for Anambra people – Soludo

Chukwuma Soludo, governor-elect of Anambra State, has said his victory in the gubernatorial election was for the overall victory of Anambra people within and outside the state, urging his opponents to join hands and build the state.

Soludo, who was candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) was announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the early hours of Wednesday morning as the winner of the election after scoring a total score of 112,229 votes to defeat his closest rival, Valentine Ozigbo of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) who polled 53, 807 to emerge second.

Andy Uba of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate got a total of 43,285 votes to emerge the third position.

Read Also: Anambra guber: INEC declares Soludo winner

Ifeanyi Ubah of the Young Progressive Party (YPP) came fourth with 21,261 votes.

But in an acceptance speech shortly after being announced winner of the election, Soludo noted that his victory had brought joy and hope for the people of the state.

“There is joy in the land; kudos to INEC; I wish to congratulate my gallant opponents in the election.

“The ultimate winner is the Anambra people; I hereby extend my hand of fellowship to my opponents. I need your support to take the state to greater heights, let’s come together. There is enough space for people to serve the state,” Soludo said.

The former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) commended INEC and security agencies for striving to conduct a credible election despite the security challenges in the state.

He promised to run a purposeful administration that would take the state to an enviable height, adding that his administration needed the guardian and support of every one to succeed.

“To the estimated 7 million voters in Anambra, I am your chief servant; I would work every minute of the day to serve you. I would need the guardian, contribution to succeed,” he added.