107.3 million Nigerians now captured in database – NIMC

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) said on Friday that about 107.3 million persons have been recorded in the ongoing nationwide National Identity Number (NIN) enrolment so far.

Qbisoye Coker-Odusote, the Director General of NIMC,disclosed this at first media interactive session in Abuja, where she announced her achievements since assumption of office in August.

She said there was need to increase the enrollment to support the NIDP capacity to help cut the process time for enrollees.

According to her, “Obtaining NIN should be minimal as possible as system had been upgraded, capacity at all boards from the network infrastructure perspective to software licensing areas all the way down to the data base.

” We are working on increase the capacity that we have, we are trying to increase from 100million to 250million, the process will take us a minimum of 6 months to 9 months,” Coke-Odusote said.

The director general added that the Commission had equipped all NIMC enrollment centers, as most of the equipments were outdated, saying the systems were acquired as far back as 2011.

Coker-Odusote said although equipments were donated to the commission, adding that number of equipments donated were minimal compared to what was required.

On the new multipurpose National Identity Card, she said Nigerians would have to pay a certain amount of money to access the new general multipurpose national identity card through finance institutions in the country.

According to her, ” just like how you pay to access your ATM cards in the banks, Nigerians will pay through the banks to access their cards within 48 hours after payment to get the digital multipurpose card.

She said applicants for the card will have to request with their NIN through self-service online portal or through the banks

She added that applicants will have to pay through the banks to acquire card.

The director general also disclosed that enrollment has rising to 107, 338, 44 so far.

The commission has been able to register over two million in four months.

On harmonization of data with other data collection agencies, she said the commission was working towards the integration and harmonization of data across the ministries,department to ensure seamless transfer of data in the country.

“‘You will recall that at some point. this year,the president did say that there will also have a contribute implemented in full. But we already registered into and not to wait for that because it’s already in our mandate .

The Nigeria immigration service is now use this information to now issues passport. Which has never been down in the history of the establishment or on both commission .

“So just to let you know that when you put in your NIN, those fills are automated with your information and that’s why they ask you to go back to NINC if there is a name mismatch .

Everything your last name, middle name must match. And this same which has been done successfully with the Nigeria immigration service is now been replicated across borders .

You would recall I made a reference to the fact that we’ve got 20 working rules and this is exactly what we are doing and this also inform the decision in why we had to quickly harmonies all the student loan inverter regarding HEFON so you are able to input your NIN.

It’s that information that they will use to process your application. Now if HEFON needs a second layer of information,that layer will be left for you to input that your information.So the whole idea for doing this is to ensure that we stop multiple point of data collection,and making sure that the data collection is sectionalize and it’s comes from NIMC.