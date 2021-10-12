COWLSO targets investment in education in rural communities

The Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO) on Tuesday unveiled plans for massive investment in education, targeting the rural and underserved communities across the state.

COWLSO chairman and wife of the state governor, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu disclosed this at a news conference on Tuesday, to announce activities lined up for the 21st National Women’s Conference of the committee. The conference is scheduled to hold between October 26 and 28, 2021 at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Sanwo-Olu, who addressed the media alongside other top COWLSO officials, said the proceeds from the conference would be channelled into school projects and procurement of equipment both for students in rural areas and children with special needs.

“This year by the grace of God, COWLSO will be going on the educational route. All proceeds from this conference will be channelled towards things that will help our children. In conjunction with the ministry of education, we will partner to have a school project, and not only that, we will ensure that our children have the best equipment to learn.

“We will also be looking at ensuring that children with special needs have the necessary equipment to learn. Education is the bedrock of society and it is very important that we catch them young. And so, that is one of the reasons we don’t joke with the National Women’s Conference. It has been on for the past 20 years and this year, we are having the 21st edition,” she said.

Sanwo-Olu assured that all was now set for the hybrid conference and that the theme for this year is: “Awake!”

“The venue can conveniently accommodate 3000 participants but in view of the new realities, we will be having about 1,000 participants physically, while about 6,000 will join us virtually.

“In 2019, our theme was: “Unlearn, Learn and Relearn: 21st Century Women’s T.H.E.M.E.S Perspectives/Approach.” In 2020, we discussed “Exploring the Possibilities in a New World”. This year, our theme is “Awake,” she said.

On other activities, Sanwo-Olu said: “This year, our Gala Night will return and it promises to be a bumper package mixed with a potpourri of entertainment and raffle draws that will bring about exciting prizes for lucky participants.”