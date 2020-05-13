COVID-19: NB Plc donates N20m each, other relief materials to Imo, Abia Govts

Nigerian Breweries plc, a foremost beverage firm in the country, has made a cash donation of N20 million each to Imo and Abia state governments in support of their efforts to eliminate Coronavirus (COVID-19) from the states.

The firm also donated relief materials in the form of its malt and soft drink products, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and hand sanitizers to the states.

The donation is part of a total of N600 million aid, to the Nigerian government, by NB Plc, says Jordi Borrut Bel, managing director/CEO, Nigerian Breweries Plc.

Read also: 3 year old Nigerian Breweries shares selloff cost shareholders N1.3trn market cap loss

According to Bel, who was represented at the presentation by, Babatunde Jinadu, brewery manager, Aba brewery, NB Plc, “Out of this amount, N250 million has been donated to the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19, under the auspices of the Private Sector Coalition against Covid-10 (CACOVID), N100 million to Lagos state, as the epicentre of the outbreak in Nigeria, and another N150 million to be shared amongst 7 other states, where we have our breweries in the country”.

He stated that the final N100 million will cover the provision of relief materials, such as Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs), hand sanitizers and regular supply of malt, energy and soft drinks to all the emergency centres, nationwide.

He commended Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, members of the State Executive Council, the State COVID-19 Task force and all the front liners, who are working hard daily, to prevent the further spread of Coronavirus in the state and Nigeria.

“When I turn on the TV or read news reports, one thing becomes obvious – We are at war. A difficult battle against an unseen enemy, a war that is different from anything we have seen before.

“It is therefore imperative that all hands must be on deck to work with government at all levels to win this war. That is why we are here today.

“Since the outbreak of the infection in Nigeria, our priority at Nigerian Breweries has been on the health and safety of our staff; supporting the communities, where we operate; and the well-being of all Nigerians, who enjoy our products.

“We are equally committed to supporting the aspirations of the government and people of Abia State and Nigeria and this is in line with our corporate philosophy of “Winning with Nigeria”, he stated.