Court sets bail at ₦20m for Emefiele

The Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi Lagos has granted bail to Godwin Emefiele, the suspended CBN governor.

The bail is set at ₦20 million.

Emefiele’s counsel, Victor Okpala, SAN disclosed this immediately after the Court’s ruling Tuesday.

The case was adjourned to November 14, 2023.