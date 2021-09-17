Court orders DSS to pay Igboho N20bn for damages

An Oyo State High Court on Friday ordered the Department of State Service (DSS) to pay a compensation of N20 billion to Sunday Adeyemo- known as Sunday Igboho, the Yoruba nation agitator, as damages for the invasion of his residence.

DSS operatives carried out a midnight raid on Igboho’s residence in the Soka area of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital 1st July 2021.

Yomi Alliyu, Igboho’s lawyer had filed a suit challenging the invasion of his house in Ibadan.

Read also: Kanu, Igboho’s separatist agitation and the power of ethnic nationalism

But on Friday, Justice Ladiran Akintola awarded the compensation for the invasion of Igboho’s house and for what he described as exemplary and aggravated damage done against the activist.

Afterwards, Peter Afunnaya, DSS spokesman said the raid on Igboho’s residence was based on intelligence that he had stockpiled arms in the place.

“On approach to the residence, the team came under heavy gun attack by nine men, suspected to be Igboho’s guards. Six of them were armed with AK-47 guns and three others, with pump-action rifles,” Afunnaya said in a statement.