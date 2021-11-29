Coscharis Group’s CEO Cosmas Maduka loses wife, Charity

Charity Maduka, wife of the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Coscharis Group, Cosmas Maduka, is dead.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Abiona Babarinde, general manager, Marketing and Corporate Communications, Coscharis Group.

The late Maduka who was born on January 15, 1958 died peacefully in her family home in Nnewi, Anambra State, Nigeria on Saturday 27 November, 2021. Until her death, Maduka was a vice president of Coscharis Group which was founded by her husband.

According to the company’s website, she was once the Executive Director supervising the Administrative, Legal, Works / Maintenance, Export, Technologies teams of the organization from 1984 – 2003. She was able to grow the business by creating value via the various strategic departments she supervised within the organization.

Read Also: Coscharis CEO points the way to identifying opportunities, building enduring businesses

“As a board member of the group, in the year 2005, she later became the Executive Chairman / COO of two of the subsidiaries of the Coscharis Group namely Coscharis Beverages Limited and Coscharis Properties Limited respectively,” it said. The deceased got married to her husband in 1978 and the union produced three sons and a daughter.

The statement also revealed that further details regarding the funeral will be announced by the family later.