Corps member, 38 others convicted for internet fraud in Ogun, Oyo

The Ibadan zonal command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it has secured the conviction of a corps member, Osisi Ikenna Nicholas to one-month community service, for involvement in internet-related fraud.

According to Wilson Uwujaren, media and publicity of the anti-graft agency in a statement, Osisi was convicted alongside 38 others on a separate one-count charge each before Justices Bayo Taiwo, Omolara Adeyemi, Ladoke Akintola, Mohammed Owolabi of the Oyo State High Court, Ibadan and Justice Opeyemi Sobowale of the Ogun State High Court, Abeokuta between November 21 and 25, 2022.

The sentences range from a fine, one to six months of community service, and one-year imprisonment.

The EFCC said all the convicts pleaded “guilty” to the charges filed against them by the anti-graft agency.

“Upon their pleas, prosecution counsel, Modupe Akinkoye, Oyelakin Oyediran, Oluwatoyin Owodunni, Chidi Okoli, Musa Galadanchi, Shamsuddeen Bashir, Mabas Mabur and Abbulrasheed Suleiman reviewed the facts of the cases, tendered several documents in evidence and urged the courts to convict and sentence the defendants accordingly.

Consequently, Ajuwon, Ogunseitan and Ogunniyi were convicted and sentenced to one-year imprisonment each, Akinba to three months imprisonment while Salami, Akande Damilare, Aineribhokun, Odewale Akindele, Nasir, Akorede, Owolabi, OJo and Makinde bagged six months community service each.

Adisa, Basit Azeez, Ivuogbe, Ajibola, Moshood and Yusuf were convicted and sentenced to five-month community service each. Eyinla, Isaac, Omoyemi, Ogbidi, Oluchukwu, Afolabi, Adekomaya, Ayoade, Ayoade, Oloyede and Olawale Joshua were sentenced to three- month community service each while Oladayo bagged four months community service.

Also, Adeoye was convicted and sentenced to one-month imprisonment and one-month community service, Akinade to two-month community service, Aboaba and Olawale to one month community service each while Odewale Johnson, Chukwudi and Ehinmowo were convicted and ordered to pay N150, 000.00 fine each.

The convicts were ordered to restitute their various victims and forfeit all items recovered from them to the Federal Government of Nigeria.