Completion of critical projects is priority – Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu says completion of critical infrastructure that add to further boost the economy and empower millions of residents remains a priority.

His position comes as the motoring public in Agege and environs is in for a big relief from the traffic jam that has been their headache for decades, as the state government, at the weekend, opened the Agege Pen Cinema flyover for public use.

The flyover will enhance traffic flow around Agege-Abule Egba axis of the state, as motorists can now navigate through it to connect five other adjoining arterial roads in that axis: Iju road, Oba Ogunji road, Agunbiade road, Oke Koto intersection and Iyana Ipaja link road which have also been upgraded by the government. A combination of this is expected to give boost to the economy of these areas.

The construction of the 1.4 kilometres flyover was part of the resolutions at the Lagos Economic Summit (Ehingbeti) under the Babatunde Fashola’s administration, as a strategic intervention to improve flow traffic in the densely populated area. However, the immediate past administration of Akinwunmi Ambode, created the right-of-way and set up the structural beams, while the incumbent Governor Sanwo-Olu completed civil works on the bridge.

The flyover ascends from Oba Ogunji Road and drops at Oke Koto area of Agege, as well as opens to the old Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway through Abule Egba.

Commissioning the bridge on Friday, amid cheering crowd of Lagosians, Sanwo-Olu described the delivery of the project as a “landmark progress” in the state’s drive towards eliminating traffic bottlenecks and bringing relief to Lagosians.

Sanwo-Olu, who was joined by Bola Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos and national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), among other dignitaries, said his administration places emphasis on continuation and completion of strategic projects in line with the State’s Strategic Transport Master Plan (STMP).

According to him, his administration decided to continue the project because it was in tune with the first pillar of his administration’s T.H.E.M.E.S agenda, which targets the provision of roads for expedited economic growth and seamless mobility.

“I am delighted to celebrate the delivery of this landmark project, which again, reflects our administration’s belief in the principle of continuity in governance and demonstrates our commitment to the urgency of infrastructure development and the welfare of our people. The completion of this flyover and five network of roads send a strong message about our determination to accelerate our futuristic vision for a world-class transportation system complemented by a good network of roads for social and economic transformation.

“In order to address the challenge of huge traffic burden, the immediate past administration initiated and commenced the construction of a precast and pre-stressed reinforced concrete of 1.4km dual-carriage flyover and ramp, with road works across the Agege-Pen Cinema Intersection. As of May 2019 when this administration was inaugurated, this project was at about 20 percent progress. With the delivery of this bridge, which is complemented with traffic signalisation and drainage channels, we have resolved the perennial traffic arising from huge human and vehicular movement from Agege-Pen Cinema Intersection towards Abule Egba, Fagba, Oke Koto and Iyana Ipaja,” he said.

Speaking, Tinubu who described Sanwo-Olu ‘brilliant captain’ expressed confidence in his administration, noting that the governor had stabilised and brought Lagos back on a focused journey, despite economic turbulence occasioned by COVID-19 and coordinated destruction of the state’s assets.

Aramide Adeyoye, special adviser on works and infrastructure, said the axis on which the flyover is sited was one of the busiest in vehicular activities in Lagos, saying the bridge would bring back convenience to millions of residents commuting in the area.