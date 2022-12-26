Collaboration: U.S. supports NDLEA with forensic, intelligence-gathering, prosecution tools

The United States government has announced a project to strengthen the forensic and chemical analysis capacity of the NDLEA as well as its intelligence gathering and prosecution capabilities. NDLEA’s spokesman, Femi Babafemi stated this on Monday in Abuja.

He added that the support was from the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs.

It came on the heels of an award of N500 million grant received by the agency from the Abdul Samad Rabiu Initiative to fund selected projects.

He explained that the U.S support resulted from requests by NDLEA’s Chairman, retired Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa during meetings with top U.S. officials in Abuja and in Washington DC.

He added that the award letter stated that the project would be implemented by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime in Nigeria.

Aside the support for the forensic and chemical analysis capacity of the agency, the U.S. government said “the project will further support NDLEA’s efforts to conduct intelligence-led investigations.

“This will be through diverse resources as well as legal books and an e-library for prosecution and other legal needs of the agency.

“Through all these, the NDLEA will be better equipped to prosecute cases with reliable evidence, using improved collection, handling, and custodial procedures.

“We appreciate our strong and continued working relationship and believe this project will be an important step in advancing our shared goal of a united, peaceful, and stable Nigeria.’’