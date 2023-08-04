Christians charged on faithful living without blemish

The General Overseer of Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria, Sam Aboyeji has charged Christians to seek the Lord and live continually with the hope of finishing their Christian race without blemish.

Aboyeji made the call at the 14th Ifako District Convocation of Foursquare Gospel Church, tagged, ‘Without Blemish’. The convocation brought together Christian faithful, featuring bible teaching, prophetic ministration, song rendition, and prophetic ministration.

According to him, many of us started our Christian race well but the most important thing is how we will finish the race. It is obvious that the devil is constantly trying to stop Christians from reaching the finish line without blemish.

He noted that there is nothing God did not start that he did not finish. The Christian race is a battle and a journey that finishes without blemish and attracts great prizes from God.

He warned that the greatest challenge to finishing without blemish is sin, disobedience, and self-help, stressing that there is nothing we can do without the help of God. Every other help is inferior and secondary

Aboyeji reassured God’s people that as we seek the Lord and depend on his strength continually without looking back, we will finish well.

Oluwagbemiga Bukola, the Director of Postgraduate Studies at LIFE Theological Seminary, in his sermon appealed to church leaders to redirect their messages and teaching toward the revival of the church.

According to him, the church today must place more emphasis on the teaching of revival, mission, and holiness that will prepare men for heaven and not messages of prosperity, healing, or supernatural breakthroughs that are immaterial to eternity.

He said that the trials and persecution facing the church in parts of Nigeria and beyond should be a wake-up call on the content of our messages and teachings. We must be intentional in raising faithful men and women who will raise up the banner of Christ high even in the face of death, anguish, and pain.

Bukola lamented that “we are in the last days and many in the church profess Christianity but look nothing like their Lord and Saviour.

“Church service will be about pleasing people instead of pleasing God. People will plan worship primarily with the thought of getting and keeping people and their money instead of truly worshipping God.”

He charged church leaders to remain stewards and guardians of the people.

Adeyemi Adetomiwa, the District Overseer of Ifako District Headquarters Church, Foursquare Gospel Church, said that the convocation was symbolic and crucial as fourteen is a number that is so crucial in God’s agenda with every generation in times and seasons.

“We, the Ifako District Headquarters Church and the entire Ifako District now make a total individual and collective allegiance to God as we come to experience, exalt and embrace his word, his way, his works: his strategy warfare and his love during this year’s convocation,” he said.