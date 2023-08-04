Tinubu removes Shetty for Keyamo, Maigari on ministerial nominee list

President Bola Tinubu has removed a ministerial nominee, Maryam Shetty from Kano, North and replaced her with Keyamo Festus Keyamo and Dr Maigari Mahmud.

This was announced when Senate President Godswill Akpabio read out a letter by the President at Friday’s plenary session.

According to the letter, Maigari Mahmud is to replace Shetty as a ministerial nominee from Kano State.

He named Festus Keyamo from Delta State and Mariga Mahmoud from Kano State.

He dropped Maryam Shetty from Kano State without no reason given, it was gathered.

This addition now takes the total number of ministerial nominees to 48.