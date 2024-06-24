Cholera: Lagos water safe for drinking, says LWC

The Lagos Water Corporation (LWC) has restated that the state public water is the most safe water because it’s conforms with World Health Organisation’s standards.

Mukhtaar Tijani, the Corporation’s Managing Director made this known through Engr. (Mrs.) Helen Taiwo, the Executive Director, Operations, at the Baruwa Community Engagement Forum over the weekend.

“The forum was aimed to enjoin Baruwa Community and its environs to connect to safe water that conform with World Health Organisation Standard’s.

“This is in line with the state government policy to ensure access to safe drinking water against untreated borehole water that is not safe for human consumption and exposes you and your family to health hazards,” Tijani said.

He added that the LWC has tested the boreholes and other sachets waters in the past and has seen that LWC water is the best.

He further explained that the essence of the gathering is also to sensitize the Baruwa Community to take ownership of the Mosan Okunola Mini Waterworks, re-commissioned in December 2023, because the facility was constructed from tax payers’ money.

The LWC last week stated that it has commenced an extensive water sampling and quality monitoring campaign throughout the state.

The exercise was unveiled as part of measures to safeguard public health and ensure access to safe drinking water across the state.

While speaking on the background of the cholera outbreak in the state, the LWC MD assured that “LWC water is reliable residents won’t have cholera from drinking it.

“There is cholera in the country, so we are encouraging everyone to tap into the opportunity and get connected to LWC water, because it is potable. ”

In his speech, High Chief Khalid Baruwa, the Baale of Baruwa community, High Chief Khalid Baruwa, commended Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, the state Governor, and the entire management of LWC for providing water to the community and beyond.

Baale implored the corporation to charge reasonable so that people could pay, while urged the residents to pay water dues because the water is always treated and good for human consumption.

“This is a long-awaited ceremony. We have been involved in water pollution for about 28 years, as the underground water in Baruwa is contaminated, not good for drinking,” he stated.