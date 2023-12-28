Child labour exposed as NSCDC uncovers pillows made with used diapers, pads

In a disturbing case of consumer deception, children have been used by nine individuals to collect used diapers and sanitary pads that they allegedly used in making the pillows they sold.

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) made the arrests on Wednesday following an intelligence report and the subsequent investigation.

State Commandant Bello Alkali Argungun revealed the operation at the NSCDC headquarters, describing how the arrested individuals employed children to collect the unsanitary materials, which were then used to fill pillowcases bearing logos of reputable foam companies before being sold to unsuspecting customers.

“This practice poses a serious health risk to users,” Argungun emphasized. “They could contract various diseases without even knowing the cause.” He urged citizens to exercise caution and patronize legitimate businesses.

Investigations are ongoing, and the nine suspects are expected to face court charges upon completion. The pillows highlights the importance of consumer vigilance and underscores the potential dangers associated with counterfeit or unhygienic goods.