Chicason group, CWFI engage Christian women on product distribution

As part of its corporate social responsibility, the management of Chicason Group said it was partnering with Christian Women Fellowship International (CWFI) to engage 200 Christian women in the distribution of its products.

The group said the initiative was part of its policy to build the socio-economic status of the women folk in society.

Nayo Ugoh, Chicason Executive Director of Human Capital Management & Services, made the disclosure at a joint press briefing with the leadership of Christian Women Fellowship International in Benin City ahead of the church’s 47th national convention.

The convention, which has the theme, ‘Focus on Christ for Anointing for Increase,’ is slated for August 1 to August 7, 2022.

Ugoh, who said Chicason Group believed in supporting and empowering women, noted that most of the establishment products are targeted at women and children.

She said: “The beautiful thing is that we have good products. We produce soap of different values, and vegetable oil, among others.

“These 200 women will be equipped with kiosks, aprons and other necessary facilities to set up businesses and be distributors of these products of our company for us. They will get pay for it and, that will enable them to support themselves, and the entire family.

“We are a company that believes in helping and supporting people, and over the years we have positively impacted the lives of so many individuals.

“We have been involved in several corporate social responsibility initiatives over the years. Some of our projects include our recent CSR partnership with the German Development Bank to define and restructure the plastic waste recycling industry in Nigeria, creating an efficient and enabling ecosystem for a healthier, cleaner environment.

“As a group, we have also engaged in several initiatives in diverse forms such as youth empowerment, job creation, and financial aids to promote the economic development of our Nation.”

According to her, “The initiative will also support the creation of jobs and a new wave of employment for all, especially women and youths in the informal sector.”

Earlier, Julie Akhimien, national president of CWFI, explained that the organisation was established 48 years ago by Archbishop Margret Idahosa for the empowerment of women as means to change the country.

Akhimien added that the organisation runs a micro credit scheme where over N10 million was in the past ten years disbursed for the empowerment of women

She added that the forthcoming national convention was to seek the face of God and pray for God’s intervention in the country.

While expressing concerns over the unabated insecurity in the country, the national president of the fellowship, however, decried the high numbers of widows as a result of the death of their husbands in the course of fighting war against Boko Haram insurgents, kidnappers, herdsmen and other criminal elements in the country.

“Apart from the usual prayers, we are going to further pray fervently for the divine intervention of the Almighty against the unabated insecurity in the country.

“We are worried that many of our women have been prematurely turned to widows, many children without fathers and others lost their children in their course of fighting against criminal elements in the country,” she said.

She added that the group will also at the national convention seek the divine intervention of the almighty for a peaceful, free, fair and credible 2023 general election in the country.