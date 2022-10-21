CAN disowns officials in APC PCC list, expresses concern

The leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has dissociated itself from the revised list of members of the Tinubu/Shettima 2023 President Campaign Council, which contained names of some outgoing officials of the body.

In a statement signed by CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, the association said it has nothing to do with the development and has commenced full investigation into how the officials got involved into overt partisanship.

“My attention as President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has been drawn to the revised list of members of the Tinubu/Shettima 2023 President Campaign Council wherein the names of some outgoing officials of the body were featured. Such a development is worrisome, because it counters the well-known stance of CAN on partisanship.

“I want to categorically exonerate my humble self from this development and any of such that may occur in the future,” he said, adding that decisive and appropriate action would follow the outcome of the probe with a view to defending the ideals of CAN.

He further said: “I assure all Christians in Nigeria and the general public that since I received the news, I have commenced full investigation into how the officials got involved into overt partisanship. At the end of the probe, CAN will take fair, but decisive and appropriate action with a view to defending the ideals of the umbrella of the Christian body I lead by the grace of the Almighty God.”