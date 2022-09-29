APC NWC makes U-turn, denies disapproval of presidential campaign council

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee (NWC) has made a U-turn on its earlier disapproval of the presidential campaign council saying, Abdullahi Adamu, the national chairman has not written complaint letter to Bola Tinubu, the party’s presidential candidate.

Adamu in a letter which has gone viral early Thursday said the NWC received with astonishment and regret, the press release by the council on 23rd September, 2022, in which a purported list of appointees was announced, which effectively served as the approved roster of participants in the Party’s Presidential Campaign Council.

He stressed that the purported list not only came as a complete surprise to the NWC and the party’s leadership, but also contravened the principles and purposes of the arrangements that he and Tinubu had led towards the adoption of the organogram of the council and its principal officials.

The APC national chairman said, such a development would undoubtedly come as “Manna from Heaven” for the opposition parties, whose only desire when all else fails, is to see the introduction of rancour, division and disinclination in the leadership of the party.

But the APC NWC later denied the letter in a press statement titled: “APC Presidential Campaign Council – Senator Abdullahi Adamu did not Write Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu” signed by Felix Morka a party’s national publicity secretary.

The statement read: “Our attention has been drawn to a “DRAFT” letter in circulation purportedly written by His Excellency, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, the National Chairman of our great Party, addressed to His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Presidential Candidate of our great Party, expressing dissatisfaction over the recently released list of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC).

“To be clear, the “DRAFT” letter did not emanate from the Party. An UNSIGNED letter that marks itself as a ‘DRAFT’ cannot and should not be attributed to its purported author.

“The National Chairman of our Party and our Presidential Candidate maintain cordial and effective communication channels, and enjoy full liberty of open and frank conversations on matters of interest to the Party and our Presidential Campaign. As such, an unsigned “DRAFT” letter of the kind in circulation is patently unnecessary and of no qualitative value to engagement between the Party and the PCC.

“We will not be distracted by the wishes and actions of detractors that wait gleefully but in vain for some kind of crisis to erupt between the Party and the PCC.

“We stand united, as a Party, in our resolve and commitment to execute a focused and issue-driven campaign to persuade Nigerians to renew our mandate in next year’s general election.”