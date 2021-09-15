BusinessDay to celebrate excellence at its 3rd Annual Oil & Gas Awards

The BusinessDay 2021 Oil & Gas Awards and Gala will be held on Thursday, September 16, 2021, in the Lagos/Osun Hall of the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja. The theme for the event, “Resilience in the Rearview, Recovery on the Horizon,” reflects the return of optimism to the sector after a tumultuous 2020.

The Awards represent the pinnacle of recognition for excellence and innovation in the industry.

It will honour the individuals changing the face of the sector through outstanding leadership and visionary capacity. Also to be recognised are organisations that, over the past year, have been at the forefront of first-class deals, market value creation, financial and operating outperformance.

The award, in its 3rd edition, is BusinessDay’s contribution towards celebrating operational excellence, executive leadership and visionary capacity in the industry.

HRM King Alfred Papapreye Diete-Spiff, the Amanyanabo of Twon-Brass, and Chairman of the Bayelsa State Council of Traditional Rulers will be the Royal Father of the Day.

Read also: TMC organises GRC, Fincrime prevention awards to promote excellence

Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) will be the special guest of honour in what promises to be an evening of glamour and glitz.

As the oil and gas sector slips out of what was a tough season in 2020, there are rays of hope that those still standing have proven their mettle.

The recovery owes much to the efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari, the supervising Minister of Petroleum, and Timipre Silva, the Minister of State.

For his outstanding contributions to the improvement of transparency, efficiency and turnaround of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Mele Kyari, Group Managing Director, will receive a Special Industry Recognition as Energy Executive of the Year. His disciplined stewardship of the national oil company, and courage to implement long-delayed reforms have merited the award.

The categories cover the entire value chain of Nigeria’s Oil and Gas industry. The list of awards are Oil and Gas Company of the Year (Upstream Indigenous), Oil and Gas Engineering Company of the Year, Oil and Gas Human Capital/Training Company of the Year, Fastest Growing Oil and Gas Company of the Year, LPG Distribution Company of the Year, Oilfield Support Services Company of the Year, Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Company of the Year, Oil and Gas CEO of the Year (Upstream Indigenous), Oil and Gas CEO of the Year (Midstream), Oil and Gas CEO of the Year (Downstream), Integrated Oil and Gas CEO of the Year, Oil and Gas Technology & Innovation Company of the Year, Jet Fuel Supplier of the Year, Joint Venture Company of the Year, Oil and Gas Safety Services Training Company of the Year, Oil and Gas HSE Company of the Year,Indigenous Integrated Energy Solutions Provider Company of the Yearand Environmental friendly company of the year.

Top CEOs up for recognition include Richard Kennedy, Chairman/MD, Chevron Nigeria Ltd., Richard Laing, Chairman/ MD, Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited, Mike Sangster, MD, Total E&P Nigeria Ltd., Roger Thompson Brown, CEO/ ED, Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc., Ebiaho Emafo, CEO/MD,Eroton Exploration & Production Company,Huub Stockman, CEO, OVH Energy, Olumide Adeosun, CEO, Ardova Plc., Akintoye Akindele, CEO, Duport Midstream Company, and Chikezie Nwosu, CEO/MD, Waltersmith Petroman OilLtd.

A few of the companies that made it to the final round of selection areEroton E&PCompany, Axxela., Kaztec Engineering, Gladtrico International, Duport Midstream Company, CITA Aviation Fuelling Company, National Engineering &Technical Company, Prime Atlantic SafetyServices, Lonadek Nigeria, Oilserv Ltd, NIPCO, Petrocam Trading Nigeria, ArdovaPlc, Total Nigeria, OVH Energy Marketing Ltd, Tulcan Energy Resources, Eurotech Solutions Nigeria, Quest Oil & Engineering Services, Chevron Nigeria, Nestoil, Northwest Petroleum, Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc, AA Rano, Rainoil and Eurotech Solution Nigeria Ltd.

The Award Committee employed various parameters and criteria in the process of short-listing the nominees out of the several oil and gas players operating in Nigeria.

Judges on the Oil and Gas AwardsReview Panelare selected from BusinessDay’s Editorial department, BusinessDay Research and Intelligence Unit, professional advisers, former regulators, and consultants with deep expertise in the industry.

The judges review each company nominated for the awards according to strict criteria guiding the assessment for the relevant category. The judges grade each company on a scale of 1 to 10 (with 10 being the highest score) for each criterion used. In the unlikely event of a tie following, an impartial industry expert will be invited to cast the key vote.

Some of these parameters for companies operating upstream include the number of recorded cases of fatality reported over the period of three years, medical treatment incident (MTI), restricted work incident (RWI), Lost Time Injury (LTI), investment in exploration and development, five years rig count and the number of well drilled.

Others include new investment in retail outlets, tank farms and technology, the ratio of Nigerian-to-foreign contractors engaged, human capacity development initiative, CSR, sponsorship and partnership, to name a few.

The Oil & Gas Awards are organised by BusinessDay, West Africa’s leading business news media, economic intelligence, and executive insights company, in association with African Consolidated Analytical Ltd. (ACAL), a leading consultancy with a track record of helping clients identify and ameliorate the full range of uncertainties that arise from operating in frontier markets.