Buhari’s visit to Lagos: Here are alternative traffic routes for you

Ahead of the working visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to Lagos on Monday and Tuesday, January 23 and 24, 2023, the Lagos State Government has announced traffic restrictions on some routes on the Island and Mainland parts of the state.

Frederic Oladeinde, the commissioner for transportation, who announced this on Friday, however, said that alternative routes will be created and officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) deployed to manage traffic flow during the two days.

According to Oladeinde, on the first day of the visit, Monday 23, movement around the Lagos Rice Mill, Imota in Ikorodu, and the Lekki Deep Port Sea axis will be restricted.

On the second day- Tuesday 24, movement around Eko Hotels and Suites, Ahmadu Bello Way, J-Randle through to Broad Street and Outer Marina will be diverted from 6.00am to 3.00pm.

Pleading with motorists for their cooperation, the commissioner highlighted the alternative options for motorists depending on the desired destinations. The options, according to the movement plan, will have motorists diverted from Ahmadu Bello Way, Ademola Adetokunbo and Akin Adesola Street to Falomo Bridge (Five Cowries Bridge), to Alfred Rewane Road to connect their desired destinations.

While motorists that are Onikan bound from Ozumba Mbadiwe and Bonny Camp are enjoined to make use of Falomo Bridge (Five Cowries Bridge) or Awolowo Road.

Similarly, motorists from Awolowo Road heading to Onikan Roundabout, Tinubu Square or any other part of the inner Island will make use of Falomo Roundabout to link Alfred Rewane to further their journeys.

Another diversion option, according to Oladeinde, is that: motorists from King George V Road to connect Moloney Street and then Obalende for their desired destinations, or alternatively link Turton Street through Moloney Street to Lewis and Sandgrouse Streets.

For motorists from Eko Bridge trying to link Marina, they will be diverted to Elegbata, Ebute Ero to Police Post to link the Third Mainland Bridge (Adeniji Adele) to further connect their desired destinations.

He said all the adjourning streets leading to the dedicated routes for the movement of the president will be temporarily closed, just as he assured of a well mapped out strategy to minimise delays and inconveniences of road users.