Buhari signs order to enforce COVID-19 regulations

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday, signed an order to enforce the “Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Health Protection Regulations 2021”

A statement from the office of the secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), said the president signed the order, in the exercise of the powers conferred on him, by Section 4 of the Quarantine Act, Cap. Q2 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2010 and all other powers enabling him in that behalf.

The instrument prescribes punishments for any person who contravenes the provisions of the Covid-19 regulations.

According to the instrument signed by the president, any person who, without reasonable cause, contravenes a direction given under parts 1 and 2 of these regulations commit an offence.

Read Also: Third Mainland Bridge to be shut down again for 72 hours

Also, any person who, without reasonable cause, obstructs an authorised official from enforcement of these regulations commits an offence.

“An offence under these regulations is punishable, on summary conviction, by a fine or a term of six months imprisonment or both in accordance with Section 5 of the Quarantine Act.

The instrument also gives powers to personnel of the Nigeria Police Force, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, the Federal Road Safety Corps, the Nigeria Immigration Service, the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, and other relevant local government, state and federal agencies to enforce the provisions of these regulations.

“Any officer of the enforcement agencies who fail neglects, or refuses to enforce the provisions of these regulations shall be subject to disciplinary action by the disciplinary body of his respective agency.

The government said the provisions of these regulations shall apply throughout the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

It, however, allows state governors to issue regulations on further steps as may be considered necessary.

Below are the full details of the orders:

“In the exercise of the powers conferred upon me by Section 4 of the Quarantine Act, Cap. Q2 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2010 and all other powers enabling me in that behalf; and in consideration of the urgent need to protect the health and wellbeing of Nigerians in the face of the widespread and rising numbers of Covid-19 cases in Nigeria, I, Muhammadu Buhari, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, hereby make the following regulations restrictions on gatherings:

At all gatherings, a physical distance of at least two metres shall be maintained at all times between persons.

Notwithstanding the provision of regulation 1, no gathering of more than 50 persons shall hold in an enclosed space, except for religious purposes, in which case the gathering shall not exceed 50 percent capacity of the space.