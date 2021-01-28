Third Mainland Bridge to be shut down again for 72 hours

The federal government says the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos, which is undergoing rehabilitation, is to be shut down again for three days, beginning from mid-night of Friday, January 29, to mid-night of Monday, February 1, 2021.

This calls for Lagos motorists on that axis to brace for a difficult weekend as no vehicle will be allowed to ply that bridge within that period. But the government has appealed for patience and understanding.

Olukayode Popoola, the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, explained that the shutdown was to enable the contractor handling the repair work to cast concrete on additional three expansion joints.

He added that the three-day closure of the bridge was to ensure that the concrete sets properly during the curing process to make the rehabilitation works perfect and durable. “For this reason, there is a need to stop all movements on the bridge that could cause vibrations,” Popoola explained further.

Continuing, he said, “Messers Boroni Prono is planning to cast three number expansion joints on Saturday, January 30 and Sunday 31. This will require total closure of Third Mainland Bridge from midnight of Friday, January 29 till midnight of Monday, February 1, 2021,” adding that government was sorry for the inconveniences that closure might cause Lagos residents.

The rehabilitation of the bridge, being carried out in two phases, was expected to last six months but was extended by one month due to the EndSARS protests in October last year. This is why, instead of January, the completion date is now February.