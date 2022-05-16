Buhari promises to help South Sudan overcome insurgency

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Friday said Nigeria will lend a helping hand to South Sudan in fighting insurgency and restore cohesion to the country.

President Buhari stated this at the State House, Abuja, while receiving in audience Albino Ayuel, Special Envoy of President Salva Kiir Mayardit of South Sudan.

He told the Special Envoy of the situation this administration met on ground in the North East in 2015, and how great strides have been taken in comparison with present days.

“We will study your situation, and see how we can help,” President Buhari said.

The Special Envoy had intimated his host with the situation in his country, particularly how an insurgent group, “just like your Boko Haram here kills, maims and destroys.”

He then appealed for “close collaboration on security, particularly the training of our forces, since you have experience in this area.”

The South Sudanese Special envoy said his country “was keen on ending the insurgent activities, “hence this appeal to our big brother.”