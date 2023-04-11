Buhari leaves for Saudi Arabia on official visit

President Muhammadu Buhari will travel to Saudi Arabia on official visit from April 11 to 19, the Presidency said on Monday.

It will be Buhari’s last trip to the Kingdom as President, a statement issued in Abuja by Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s spokesman said.

Read also: Pregnancy drives 42,954 schoolgirls out of school in Tanzania

He said during the visit, the Nigerian leader would perform Umrah, the Lesser Pilgrimage.

Shehu said the president would be accompanied by his aides.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the president last performed the Umrah in 2021. (NAN)