Pregnancy drives 42,954 schoolgirls out of school in Tanzania

No fewer than 42,954 schoolgirls dropped out of school between July 2021 and June 2022 after they got pregnant.

This is according to a latest report by the Controller and Auditor General (CAG) of Tanzania on Monday.

The 2021 to 2022 CAG report tabled in parliament in the capital Dodoma said out of the 42,954 impregnated schoolgirls, 23,009 were from secondary schools and 19,945 were from primary schools.

The report said impregnated secondary schoolgirls accounted for 28 per cent of 82,236 girls that were scheduled to complete their ordinary level education in 2021.

The report said the impregnated schoolgirls were from 19 local government authorities from across the country.

According to the report, secondary schools that had the highest number of impregnated schoolgirls were in Kinondoni municipality in Dar es Salaam region with 4,652 girls.

This the report said followed by Newala district council in Mtwara region with 3,783 girls, and Misungwi district council in Mwanza region with 2,570 girls.

For the primary schools, Kwimba district council in Mwanza region had the highest number of impregnated schoolgirls during the period under review with 9,045 girls, followed by Uvinza district council in Kigoma region with 2,172 girls, said the report.