BRT fares revert to 100 percent rate – LAMATA

Lagos MetropolitanArea Transport Authority (LAMATA) has announced that transport fare for all Lagos State government-run commercial vehicles will revert to a 100 percent rate from April 1, 2023.

This was disclosed on LAMATA’s official Twitter handle.

“…From Saturday, April 1, 2023, bus fare of regulated buses Bus Rapid Transit (BRT), standard and FLM shall revert to 100 percent rate,” LAMATA tweeted.

On February 8, 2023, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Lagos State governor, had announced a 50 percent slash in the transport fare of all Lagos State government-run vehicles.

Sanwo-Olu said that the measures was put in place to cushion the effect of the fuel crisis and cash shortage in the state following the judiciary pronouncement on the Central Bank of Nigeria’s new notes exchange deadline.

Read also: Two confirmed dead, 84 injured in Lagos train-BRT collision

“Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu had on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 approved a 50 percent slash in bus fare following the cash crunch brought by the recent currency swap. Following the Supreme court and Federal government pronouncements on the use of old notes alongside the new naira notes and return of stability to the syste, the 50 percent is hereby discountined.

“Consequently, bus fares returns to pre-50 percent slash rate effective Saturday, 1st of April 2023,” LAMATA said.