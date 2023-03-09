Many feared dead as train collides with BRT in Ikeja, Lagos

Many people are feared dead after a train and a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) vehicle collided in Ikeja, the capital of Lagos, Nigeria.

“Nigerians please help, a train crash involving a BRT at Adekunle Fajuyi way Ikeja, we’ve called emergency lines and none of them are here yet please help!!!!!

The train collided with the BRT, causing it to be dragged from the Ikeja Along area to Shogunle still in the same Ikeja axis.”@Giditraffic tweeted.

A Twitter user, @Holuwa4 who was at the scene, tweeted that an ambulance came 45 mins later but 3 have been confirmed dead.

“3 confirmed dead. Thanks to passerby drivers who helped get the seriously injured to the hospital before ambulance got here. Ambulance got here after 45 mins,” the Twitter user wrote.