Bosun Tijani apologises as Senate brings up old ‘non-patriotic’ tweets

For Bosun Tijani, one of the ministerial nominees and the senators at the ministerial screening on Saturday, it was a day of reckoning.

After the ministerial nominee highlighted his resumé and it was time to ask him questions, Abdulfatai Buhari, senator representing Oyo North Senatorial District, tackled the tech expert over a non-patriotic tweet he posted close to half a decade now.

“On July 21, 2019, Bosun tweeted against Nigeria that he does not appreciate the Nigerian passport and Nigeria as a nation,” Buhari said.

He then asked Tijani to explain if he still harbours the same sentiments.

Tijani feels differently now and that he only wrote the tweet based on frustration at the time.

“I am very passionate about Nigeria,” he said.

He added that he is committed to seeing the country’s development.

He apologised, explaining that he made the seemingly unpatriotic tweet after a frustrating experience he had with the Chinese Embassy.

In Tijani’s defence, Ishaku Abbo senator representing Adamawa north, said the tweet represent the 46-year-olds love and frustration with the country.

Also, Solomon Adeola representing Ogun West added that the nominee from his state, tweeted from youthful exuberance and should be forgiven.

He said Tijani has what it takes to develop Nigeria’s IT industry, saying the baby should not be thrown away with the bath water.

The nominees was also questioned about his visible support for the EndSARS protest.

However, some members of the senate stood up in his defence saying the EndSARS protest was a matter about speaking for his generation, especially about police brutality.

Tijani is the CEO and co-founder of CcHub, one of Africa’s leading technology hubs. Under his leadership, CcHub has expanded its presence across Nigeria, Kenya, and Namibia, transforming from its humble beginnings in Yaba into a powerful catalyst for tech advancement in Africa.

He holds a BSc. in Economics and a Diploma in Computer Science from the University of Jos, Nigeria, and an MSc. in Information Systems and Management from Warwick Business School in England. In March of this year, Tijani accomplished his PhD in Innovation and Economic Development from the University of Leicester.