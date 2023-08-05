Senate in executive session over ‘important national issues’

The Senate just went into a executive session to discuss “important national issues, according to the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

Senate went into close door meeting after Akpabio called for the adoption of votes and proceedings of Friday of the last legislative day when he arrived in the Senate chamber in company with his deputy, Barau Jibrin and other principal officers.

Senator Mohammed Onawo (Nasarawa) moved the motion for the adoption of the votes and proceedings of Friday 4 August and seconded by Adams Oshiomhole, the senator representing Edo North.

After, Opeyemi Bamidele, the senate majority Leader, moved a motion for the Senate to dissolve into a closed session and was seconded by Simon Mwadkwon the minority leader, .

Akpabio in his opening remark before the close door meeting, commended the senators for sacrificing their time and efforts to attend the plenary by weekend and apologise for delaying commencement of the screening, saying the delay was as a result of the Senate leadership meeting.