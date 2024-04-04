Bobrisky gets bail, but yet to meet conditions

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has granted Idris ‘Bobrisky’ Okuneye bail.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, “Sources at the commission said Bobrisky has been granted bail but is yet to meet the bail conditions for his release.

“The bail conditions were however not disclosed but it was learnt that Bobrisky may have to hand over his international passport to operatives as part of the bail conditions.”

Bobrisky was arrested on Wednesday, for spraying money at an event in Lagos state on March 24.

EFCC said Bobrisky was arrested for a crime considered an abuse of the naira at a movie premiere.

Confirming his arrest, the spokesperson of the commission, Dele Oyewale, said Bobrisky was arrested for currency mutilation and abuse of the Naira.

“He is with us. We arrested him over currency mutilation and abuse of the Naira. He is in our facility in Lagos state,” Oyewale added.

The EFCC’s Lagos Zonal Command had initiated an investigation into Bobrisky for allegedly violating Naira spraying laws.

EFCC, in a statement on X on Thursday, said the investigation began after a video surfaced online showing Bobrisky spraying and flaunting wads of new Naira notes at Ajakaju movie premiere on March 24, 2024.

The investigation, according to EFCC, also revealed that Bobrisky had also committed the alleged offence at some other event centres and parties at different times.

The anti-graft agency also disclosed that Bobrisky will soon be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations.