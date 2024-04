The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has arrested Idris Okuneye, popular crossdresser, widely known as Bobrisky over naira abuse.

Bobrisky was arrested at Pinnock Estate in Lagos on Wednesday, and is detained at the Lagos Command of the EFCC.

According to Punch, the spokesperson for the EFCC, Dele Oyewale, said that Bobrisky would be charged to court.