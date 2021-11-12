Blinken to visit Nigeria, Kenya, Senegal to advance US-Africa collaboration

Anthony Blinken, the United States secretary of state has scheduled a visit to three African countries, including Nigeria, Kenya, and Senegal aimed at advancing US – Africa collaboration.

The US embassy which made this known in a statement disclosed that the discussion will focus on shared global priorities, including ending the COVID-19 pandemic and building back to a more inclusive global economy, combating the climate crisis, revitalizing our democracies, and advancing peace and security.

Blinken’s visit will begin in Nairobi, Kenya’s capital where he will meet with Uhuru Kenyatta, Kenya’s President, and Raychelle Omamo, cabinet secretary for Foreign Affairs.

The US Secretary will underscore his country’s support for a peaceful and inclusive Kenyan election in 2022.

In Nigeria, the secretary of state will meet with Muhammadu Buhari, Nigeria’s president, Yemi Osinbajo, his deputy and Geoffrey Onyeama Foreign Minister to discuss furthering cooperation on global health security, expanding energy access and economic growth, and revitalizing democracy.

Blinken will deliver a speech on US -Africa policy in the capital of Africa’s largest democracy. He will also engage with Nigerian entrepreneurs in the digital sector.

The Secretary will conclude his trip in Dakar, Senegal where he will meet with Macky Sall, Senegal’s President and Aïssata Tall Sall, Foreign Minister to reaffirm the close partnership between the two countries.

The Secretary will engage in events that highlight America’s strong commercial relationship with Senegal, amplify the role of female Senegalese entrepreneurs, and showcase the US partnership to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.