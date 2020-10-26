BCX Nigeria to kick off expansion plans with new identity

BCX Nigeria, a technology solutions provider says it will be unveiling a new brand identity as part of plans to reposition the company for better services and widen its market reach in Nigeria.

The brand unveiling is set for November 2020 and will consolidate the company’s new management status. The company used to be owned by BCX Group.

Following the acquisition of BCX Group by Telkom in 2015, the business decided to divest all its investments outside Southern Africa and earlier on in 2020, BCX Nigeria exchanged ownership in a management buyout led by the company’s incumbent managing director, Ayo Adegboye and IP & Cloud Ltd.

Adegboye said BCX Nigeria has run autonomously for the last five years. The acquisition positions it to expand beyond Lagos where it has its headquarters, and regional offices in Port Harcourt and Abuja. It is targeting sectors in which local content has been a barrier.

“We are currently concluding our regional expansion to other parts of subSaharan Africa. One of our differentiators in the industry has been our technical strength and our clients are assured of seamless continuity in this regard since all accreditations and certifications were obtained locally and therefore remain valid,” said Adegboye.

Adegboye added that financially, BCX Nigeria has run autonomously for the last five years and with this acquisition, is now better positioned to expand to other areas in the country besides its head office in Lagos and regional offices in Port Harcourt and Abuja especially in sectors where local content had erstwhile been a barrier.

To mark the unveiling of the brand identity, the company said it was organising both virtual and onsite activities.

“Since our advent into the Nigerian business environment in 2008, BCX Nigeria has been at the forefront of developing innovative and disruptive technology solutions for all of West Africa,” Adegboye said.

BCX Nigeria has recorded some significant milestones. In 2009, the company deployed the ‘ campus-wide wireless network’ for one of the federal universities which became the largest single enterprise wifi project in Nigeria at the time. In 2012, it launched the BCX Cloud Computing Service, a major contribution to Nigeria’s ICT infrastructure, and followed it up in 2013 with the deployment of the very first SIM Registration Solution ( in-country) for one of the largest telcos in Nigeria. In 2018, it deployed end-user computing and networking for the world’s largest brewery, and in 2019 signed a contract to deploy the largest Vocalcom deal in Africa for over 2,500 agents.

“In so many ways, our customers have been part of the BCX journey for 12 years and as we rebrand to take on new challenges, innovate new solutions and deliver a greater future, we want customers to be part of this next stage in our evolution,” Adegboye said.