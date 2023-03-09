Bauchi: APC youths accuse chair, others of anti-party activities

Ahead of March 11 governorship/state assembly elections, youth supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi have accused the state party chairman and others of anti-party activities.

In a letter signed by Abubakar Babangida, a copy of which they made available to newsmen, the youths lamented the 45 percent secured by the APC in the presidential/national assembly election held on February 25.

They sent two separate petitions to the national chairman of the party, Abdullahi Adamu, titled “appeal against the activities of the critical stakeholders in Bauchi State.”

They alleged that due to the anti-party activities of prominent stakeholders, “We lost the winning votes but we produced 45 percent which is not the will of the APC members in the state, although we scored the highest in the Northeast with 316,694 votes.”