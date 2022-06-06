Bandits’ killings in Owo traumatizing, unbelievable —Ondo APC, PDP

The All Progressives Congress (APC), has described the attack on the St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State, as unbelievable shocking and despicable.

The APC in Ondo State through it Publicity Secretary, Alex Kalejaye, said the party is deeply sad by the act of wickedness, that left in it’s wake misery, painful tears, and irreparable losses.

Recall that the entire people of Owo, in Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State on Sunday morning were thrown into total confusion, mourning and frustration as some gunmen suspected to be bandits attacked the St. Francis Catholic Church, Owaluwa street, killing scores of innocent worshipers.

The APC statement reads, “the Chairman, Engr. Ade Adetimehin on behalf of the State chapter, condemns the killing of innocent souls, in a most gruesome manner, who gathered to worship their creator.

“Adetimehin prayed God to console the bereaved families, Mr. Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, and the Olowo of Owo, Oba Gbadegesin Ogunoye, over the attack.

“The State APC challenges security agencies to smoke out the perpetrators of the dastard act, and make all necessary arrangements to forestall a recurrence.

“Adetimehin further urges the good people of the State to be more vigilant and report suspicious activity to security agencies, for prompt response.”

Also, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has condemned in very strong terms the attack in which more than fifty persons including women and children were killed saying it was very sad that, human lives mean very little to those whose business it is to provide security for lives and properties in our country.

Kennedy Ikantu Peretei, the Ondo state PDP Publicity Secretary said “a situation where everybody lives in fear of being kidnapped or even killed in this senseless manner should be addressed as a matter of urgency by the Muhammadu Buhari led All Progressives Congress (APC) government. We cannot continue to live like this as a people.

“Our party commiserates with families of the victims of this attack, the Olowo of Owo, His Royal Majesty Oba Gbadegesin Ogunoye 111 and all Ondo State people who are traumatised by this killing. We also urge the security agencies to up their game to be more proactive than allowing this kind of calamity to strike before promises of tracking down the culprits.

“It is unacceptable for worshippers to be mowed down in a Church. The perpetrators must certainly be animals just in human skin.”